President George Vella said Thursday that he had been assured that children of expatriate workers would not be deported before appeal proceedings were decided.

He was referring to a story in The Sunday Times of Malta about how 22 mostly Serbian children facing the prospect of deportation from Malta because their family income does not reach the threshold set in regulations.

The parliamentary secretary for citizenship, Julia Farrugia Portelli, on Tuesday defended Identity Malta's decision, saying it was in the children's interest so that they would not risk living in poverty.

The parents, however, deny that they are living in poverty.

President Vella made his remark when he exchanged Christmas greetings with Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi.

Mgr Scicluna raised the issue, saying Malta first attracted people to work here and then expected them to come here without their families.

“It is only natural that people who come here to work would want their families with them. Otherwise, we should just place adverts that only single people are allowed to come here to work,” he said sarcastically.

He also noted how the income threshold that these workers were expected to reach was based on the national average wage rather than the minimum wage, making it even more difficult for people with certain jobs, such as cleaners, to achieve it.

Mgr Scicluna had expressed his concern about the situation involving the children as soon as the story broke, tweeting an appeal to all parishes, religious congregations and Catholic groups and societies to consider “adopting” one or more of these children by guaranteeing their funding, if needed.

President Vella told the archbishop that Maltese society was slowly losing certain values, mostly as a result of technology and the fast-paced life that everyone was leading. He said social media was often used to offend others with remarks that are not said in face-to-face conversations.