President George Vella dined with recovering drug addicts at the Sta Marija Rehabilitation Centre on Wednesday to mark the World Day against drug abuse.

The centre is run by Sedqa, whose officials showed the president and Mrs Vella around the new part of the centre at Hal Farrug.

The president praised the residents for having decided to seek help and said that while they were surrounded by professional staff ready to help them, recovery ultimately depended on them.

He said he had enjoyed speaking with some of them and urged them to stay on the right path to rehabilitation.