President George Vella has had a private meeting with representatives of the Caruana Galizia family, the President's Office said on Thursday.

The meeting was held on Thursday morning at San Anton Palace and was attended by the president's wife.

No details were given. A spokesman for the president's office was unable to explain whether 'representatives' of the family meant members of the family.

Prime Minister Robert Abela met members of the family on Wednesday.

President Vella has been facing pressure from some quarters to step down, having formed part of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, which an inquiry report found, should collectively bear responsibility for fostering a climate of impunity which led to the murder.

Columnist Kevin Cassar wrote on Times of Malta on Wednesday that the president should set an example and resign, having stoutly defended Konrad Mizzi when a vote of no confidence was brought against him.

The columnist's call was backed by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil and shadow minister Jason Azzopardi. Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said last week that anyone who was a member of Muscat's cabinet should not hold public office.

Shortly after the inquiry report was published, President Vella said it should serve as the starting point for a national recovery from the trauma left by the journalist’s murder.