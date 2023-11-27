President George Vella and his wife Miriam left Malta for the UK on Monday where they will be visiting Maltese patients and their relatives.

Accompanied by John Huber, the chairman of the administrative board of The Malta Community Chest Fund, the President and Mrs Vella will visit several hospitals in London where they will meet doctors and consultants treating Maltese patients.

They will also visit the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus in London and the patients currently residing in the apartments of the Puttinu Cares Foundation in Sutton.

Frank Bezzina is acting president while Vella is in the UK.

The President and Mrs Vella will return to Malta on Thursday.