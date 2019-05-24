Maltese patients and their relatives who are residing in apartments belonging to Puttinu Cares in Sutton, London were on Wednesday visited by President and Mrs George Abela.

Currently, 19 families of patients undergoing treatment in London hospitals reside at the apartments. These families are also being assisted by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The President and Mrs Vella praised the efforts made by Puttinu Cares along the years, which has provided accommodation in Martin Court since 2004. For the last six years, the service was extended to Puttinu House in Cheam Road, Sutton.

Mrs Vella encouraged patients to keep strong, and to nurture the hope of returning to Malta as soon as they receive the necessary treatment in London.

The President and Mrs Vella also visited more hospitals where Maltese patients are recovering.

In Moorfields Eye Hospital, which specialises in ophthalmology, President Vella expressed satisfaction at the high level of treatment given to Maltese patients with eye problems, such as tumours, blindness, and glaucoma.

At King’s College Hospital, President Vella mentioned the bilateral agreement between Malta and the United Kingdom through which Maltese patients, including those needing kidney transplants, which are specifically carried out in this hospital, are benefitting.