Focused on the theme of ‘The Time is Now’, this national forum brings together local and international experts for a pertinent discussion on the urgency of sustainability

The Malta Sustainability Forum, organised by APS Bank, launched yesterday morning with the first day of a five-day event hosting over 80 local and foreign experts in the field of sustainability.

Under the overarching theme ‘The Time is Now’, the forum aims to draw the attention of all stakeholders and the public at large to the fact that efforts to deliver on the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) must be amplified immediately.

Broadcast online in a TV studio-format, the forum kicked off with a live one-hour interview with President George Vella. In his address, the president welcomed all participants and highlighted the importance of this second edition of the APS Malta Sustainability Forum.

Vella’s commitment to sustainability, the environment and climate change harks back to his days as Minister for the Environment. In his address, he recalled a ‘State of the Environment Report’ he introduced in 1998 – a key document in assessing Malta’s progress in environmental issues since the year 2000. Today, sustainability remains an issue that is clearly close to his heart.

The president emphasised that ‘sustainable consumption’ is a key enabler to achieving the critical UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2050. He noted that the ‘Doughnut Economy’ model, which centres around the fair and sustainable use of resources, promises to be an interesting one at this year’s forum.

The US rejoining the Paris Agreement is a welcome step

During his opening address, the president also touched on a number of topics that will be tackled this week, including gender-equality goals and climate action. He also praised an upcoming module led by young people, which will present proposals for a better future.

“Today’s youth are more committed than ever to promoting environmental issues such as recycling, reusing and the circular economy,” Vella commented.

Again, education and democratic representation are key. The young generation must have a voice in decision-making.”

Looking ahead, the president said that progress towards the achievement of the 2050 SDGs needs to continue being addressed. Among his recommendations, a sustainable transportation strategy for Malta should be put in place to counter the excessive use of private cars, he stressed, while adding that “the prioritisation of energy efficiency, the promotion of renewables and the development of sustainable industry is urgent if the EU wants to achieve the ambitious target of zero GHG emissions by 2050 – a goal enshrined in the European Green Deal announced in December 2019”.

Vella also noted with satisfaction that corporate social responsibility (CSR) is becoming entrenched in the way businesses operate, taking into consideration the interest of all stakeholders in society, with profit targets being balanced with environmental, social and corporate governance targets.

In conclusion, he acknowledged the problems Malta and the international community face in the field of sustainability.

“Climate change might disproportionately affect a number of countries through rising sea levels and increasing temperatures,” he said. “Thus, it is in our best interests to become as active as possible on this front.”

On a positive note, he concluded that President Joe Biden’s decision for the US to rejoin the Paris Agreement is a welcome step in tackling these issues and others facing Malta and the world.

The Malta Sustainability Forum 2021 will run until Friday. To register and to follow the latest updates, visit maltasustainabilityforum.com.