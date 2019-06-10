Seventeen men and women who have gone out of their way to regularly donate blood have been thanked for their generosity by President George Vella.

The group of regular donors – 10 women and seven men – were singled out for special recognition during an event held to mark World Blood Donor Day. It was the fifth time the ceremony was organised under the aegis of Office of the President.

Joanna Abela, Rita Azzopardi, Martin Bugelli, Susanne Bonnici, Jimmy Sammut, Josette Farrugia, Lawrence Gialanze, Margaret Galea, Anthony Deguara, Doris Grima, Paul Deguara, Maria Portelli, Alfred Calleja, Mary Sant, Stephen Vella, Joanna Pecorella, and Anna Zammit all received special thanks from President Vella.

President Vella thanked them for their altruism and recalled how he would always marvel at blood donors and the doctors and nurses who managed the blood donation process when he was a patient.

He paid tribute to all the workers at the National Blood Transfusion Service as well as blood banks at Mater Dei and Gozo General hospitals.

The ceremony was held at the Verdala Palace and organised by the National Blood Transfusion Service.