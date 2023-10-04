President George Vella left Malta for Porto in Portugal for the 18th informal meeting of the non-executive heads of State of the European Union, known as the ‘Arraiolos Group’.

The meeting, led by Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will consist of two sessions, during which the heads of State are expected to discuss, among others, the war in Ukraine and the challenges faced by the European Union and the European Parliament.

The Arraiolos Group was convened for the first time 20 years ago by the then Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio in Arraiolos so that the non-executive heads of State could share their thoughts on what was going on in Europe and beyond.

Last year, the meeting took place in Malta and was led by President Vella.

While the President is in Porto, Frank Bezzina will serve as acting President.

Vella is expected back in Malta on Saturday.