President George Vella has kept his distance from the driving test scandal, dismissing suggestions that he should intervene as part of his constitutional role.

“The constitution has nothing to do with it,” Vella said on Wednesday when questioned about the texts, whose publication has led to calls for dismissals and a change in practices.

Times of Malta recently revealed details and names of people involved in a Transport Malta racket that helped specific candidates pass their practical driving test and gain their licence.

Among many texts exchanged between officials to help government contacts, then-OPM customer care official Ray Mizzi and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri’s chief of staff Michael Buhagiar passed on the names of two candidates in the hope of securing their vote.

In another, Mizzi expressed disdain for a person who had sought 'help' who did not vote Labour.

"Fuck him…only his mother is with us!" Mizzi wrote.

Malta’s constitution defines discrimination as: “affording different treatment to different persons attributable wholly or mainly to their respective descriptions by race, place of origin, political opinions, colour, creed, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity”.

President: 'Should I be involved in morning traffic jams?'

When asked for his thoughts on the racket, Vella refused to pass any judgement.

“The constitution has nothing to do with it,” Vella said, insisting that the case is the responsibility of the relevant authorities, such as the police, who are free to act according to the constitution.

“It is their job to take the measures they need to take. What does the president have to do with anything? So should I be involved when it comes to morning traffic jams?”

In March, Vella brushed off questions regarding a separate scandal: the fraudulent hospitals deal that was annulled and saw three hospitals ordered back under the government’s care. At the time, the president said he would wait until he received an “objective report” with all the facts and figures before speaking about it.

“That report hasn’t been produced as of yet,” Vella said on Monday.

Currently, Steward is awaiting a final judgment on their appeal against the court’s original ruling.

The ruling is planned to be heard later this month.

“Obviously, when a case is in court, one needs to wait for the case to end,” the president said.

When asked why an “objective report” would be needed, despite a court ruling, Vella remained firm and said he would wait for the appeal to be concluded.