The President’s Solidarity Fun Run has been postponed to December because of the storm forecast for Sunday, when the activity was originally set to be held.

In a statement, the Office of the President and the Malta Community Chest Fund said they have taken the decision "in the interest of the health and safety of all participants".

"Registrations of €10 will continue to be accepted by all local councils, the SportMalta complexes in Kirkop, Cottonera and the Tal-Qroqq National Pool, The President’s Kitchen Garden, Sant’Anton Palace and The Malta Community Chest Fund offices in Valletta and Victoria, Gozo," the office said.

All those who register will receive an official t-shirt.

The event will kick off at around 9.30am, with free transport available between 7am and 8.45am from the Biskuttin area in Floriana to the four localities from where the walk or run will start.

Those wearing the official t-shirt will be able to use public transport free of charge, even without the Tal-Linja card.

After having been cancelled because of COVID-19 in 2020, the run last year returned with smaller walks around 58 different localities in Malta and Gozo. to avoid large gatherings.

But this year it will return to its original format and participants will run, or walk, from four localities to St George’s Square. While the walk will start in Paola, Tal-Qroqq, and Santa Venera, the run will start from Saqqajja in Rabat.