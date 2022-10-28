The President’s Solidarity Fun Run, being held on November 20, was launched by President George Vella on Friday.

After having been cancelled because of COVID-19 in 2020, the run last year returned with smaller walks around 58 different localities in Malta and Gozo. to avoid large gatherings.

But this year it will return to its original format and participants will run, or walk, from four localities to St George’s Square. While the walk will start in Paola, Tal-Qroqq, and Santa Venera, the run will start from Saqqajja in Rabat.

Encouraging everyone to take part, President Vella described the event as an opportunity to unite the people.

Participants may register at their local council from Saturday.

Applications can also be submitted at San Anton’s Kitchen Garden, the Malta Community Chest Fund office in Valletta. SportMalta complexes in Kirkop and Cottonera, Tal-Qroqq national pool complex, and Ta’ Kandja shooting range.

Applications can also be submitted during the ‘Festa Palazz’ event taking place at the Verdala Palace on Saturday and Sunday.

Registration is €10.