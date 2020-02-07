The office of the President could be instrumental in bringing about the needed equilibrium for the country, Malta Chamber's head David Xuereb told George Vella on Friday.

"For this reason, in our document called Ethical Business calls for Change – A Manifesto for Good Governance, we argue that the President’s role ought to be reformed to be allocated more executive powers through a Constitutional reform," he added.

The chamber's president was leading a delegation to meet with President Vella and present him with a document that contains more than 60 recommendations aimed at cleaning Malta’s reputation.



The same document also argues in favour of starting a "proper discussion" at the national level, with the contribution of stakeholders from all sections of society on Maltese values.

Dr Vella welcomed the chamber's proactive approach and invited it to submit the document to the constitution reform website.



The document was drawn up by a multidisciplinary working group made up of expert contributors tasked with researching and formulating a policy on good governance and best ethical standards and practices for the country.