The natural environment is not an infinite resource, and soon children will be suffering the consequences of our actions if we do not take care of the natural environment, President George Vella has warned.

He was speaking at the Buonamico Award 2021 ceremony organised by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) at San Anton Palace.

Each year, the Buonamico Award pays tribute to those individuals whose actions and achievements benefited our biodiversity and the environment.

The president emphasised the need for sustainable development, saying continuous education for all ages on this subject is key to continue raising awareness.

He recalled how the restrictions imposed by the pandemic breathed new life into nature as aggressive human activity had ceased.

“Thus, we should ensure that this invaluable heritage does not continue being eroded and worsen. I am very worried about the fact that agricultural land is being bought by families to serve as recreational land. What the reasons and implications of this are still needs to be seen,” the president said.

Vella congratulated this year’s winners: Costantino Mifsud, whose extensive research is contributing to the field of taxonomy in Malta, and Louis Vella, who has made a very valuable contribution in terms of various national strategies on pollution.

“Both Mr Vella and Mr Mifsud have worked in areas where their research subject or work is done almost behind the scenes. They played a vital role in raising awareness on the damage caused by the negative impact that environmental pollution leaves both on the quality of life of citizens and on our country’s natural heritage,” the president said.