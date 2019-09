President George Vella is attending a ceremony in Warsaw on the 80th anniversary of the start of the second world war.

He was invited by the Polish government.

The ceremony is being held in Pilsudski Square, where Polish President Andrzej Duda and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will deliver a speech to mark the occasion.

During Dr Vella's time in Warsaw, Dolores Cristina will be acting President.