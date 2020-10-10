President George Vella and his wife Miriam will be self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The President's office said the positive case had been detected during a routine swab test. The President and First Lady both tested negative for the virus on Saturday but will be self-isolating for one week "as a precautionary measure".

All engagements scheduled for the next week have been cancelled.

One hundred new coronavirus cases were detected in Malta between Friday and Saturday, bringing the country's total number of active cases up to a record high of 703.