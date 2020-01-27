President George Vella will be among several speakers to address anti-abortion demonstrators on Sunday.

The Malta Unborn Child Platform (MUCP), which forms part of the Cana Movement, made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday.

According to the organisers, the event will kick off with Mass at the St John’s Cathedral, celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi followed by the manifestation at noon. It will be held at the oratory within the cathedral, where Dr Vella together with members from other pro-life groups are expected to speak.

Dr Vella has openly stated on several occasions that he is against abortion and that he will resign if faced with a request to sign a Bill legalising abortion. Prime Minister Robert Abela has said abortion will remain illegal for as long as he is prime minister.

Malta is the only EU state which has a total ban on abortion. In recent years, however, groups in favour of abortion have become more vocal in their fight to have it legalised.

Earlier this month, The Sunday Times of Malta revealed that former prime minister Joseph Muscat wants to start a national debate on the possible introduction of abortion. This prompted Prime Minister Abela to warn his predecessor that if he was indeed planning on working to introduce abortion, he would oppose him.