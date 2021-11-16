President and Mrs George Vella will be visiting Maltese patients receiving treatment in London.

During the four-day visit, the President and Mrs Vella will also meet with the patients' relatives who are currently also benefiting from the help of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

They will also visit the apartments of Puttinu Cares and the Franciscan and Augustinian nuns hosting them, and will meet some of the Maltese and foreign surgeons who take care of Maltese patients in London.

While the President is in London, Ms Dolores Cristina will be Acting President of Malta.