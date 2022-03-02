President George Vella has urged architects to ensure that the common good is central to their daily practice, rather than any short-term gains.

The president was speaking during the 2021 Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning Awards, organised by the Planning Authority.

Vella appealed to all those working in this sector not to disregard established parameters, whether structural, aesthetic, functional or environmentally friendly and encouraged them to develop them further and to keep them relevant for current needs.

The president also reminded architects that they are not simply architects of built spaces but also architects of the citizens’ well-being.

He urged them to keep in mind that contemporary architecture is the heritage they will leave to future generations.