Work carried out in favour of quality of life, sustainability and environment protection should keep the country’s reputation at its centre, including internationally, President George Vella said.

Speaking during a visit to the Environment and Resources Authority, the President, who was accompanied by Mrs Vella, praised the agency’s work and acknowledged “its great responsibilities” in society.

Vella said the agency’s work is not only relevant at the national level but is also fundamental for the country to contribute to globally established targets, such as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

He mentioned climate change and other related environmental challenges, such as high temperatures, water levels, the threat to thousands of species around the world and uncontrolled dumping.

He said the role of the Environment Ministry and the ERA is fundamental in addressing these issues and enforcing a strong legislative framework “which must be respected at all times and in all cases”.

Vella stressed the importance of the authority's duty when it came to deciding on applications and permits.

“There must be no deviation from what the law requires, with all the integrity and diligence required of each and every one of the enforcement officers,” he said.

“At the same time, the work to increase the efficiency in the processing of applications and permits must continue so that the public continues to be well-served. Always uphold the principles of transparency and accountability when carrying out your duties,” he said.