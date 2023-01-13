Updated 12.35pm with Abela comments

President George Vella has urged Maltese honorary consuls to help foreigners integrate into local communities, as Malta’s multicultural society is “here to stay”.

He was addressing the dignitaries on Friday morning during an annual exchange of new year’s greetings at the president’s palace in Valletta.

“You have a very important role to play in educating these foreigners in their legal obligations and rights, the moment they start living in Malta,” Vella said in his address.

“I appeal to all of you to invest your energies in facilitating dialogue and people-to-people contacts between us, Maltese and Gozitans, and our foreign guests, in full cooperation with government authorities, the local councils and non-governmental organisations.”

Vella thanked consuls for their work in helping foreign people and their families return to their countries during the pandemic and for their work in strengthening Malta’s relations with other countries.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg was also present for the ceremony, which was opened by the dean of the honorary consular corps, Colombia honorary consul Joseph Buhagiar.

The Honorary Consular Corps was established in 1995 and consists of honorary consuls general, honorary consuls and honorary vice consuls accredited to Malta and representing 60 different countries.

On Friday, the annual ceremony returned to the President’s palace for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a handshake with Vella and Borg and a group photo, the dignitaries walked to Castille for a similar ceremony with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

“Important role and generous service”

In a similar ceremony at Castille shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Robert Abela extended his gratitude to the dignitaries for their “important role and generous service” to the country, and ensured them the government is striving to use its “strong economic foundations” to boost international relations that would enhance economic, social and cultural prosperity.

“We’re working tirelessly to strenghten our economic portfolio abroad,” he told the diplomats. ”Thank you for assisting us to venture into new horizons, businisses and investments.”

He also said the government is particularly keen on advancing cultural diplomacy efforts to enhance social and cultural mutual understanding between countries.