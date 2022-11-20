President George Vella has left Malta for a three-day visit to the UK, where he will visit Maltese patients receiving treatment in London.

The president left Malta on Sunday evening and is expected to return on Wednesday.

He is being accompanied by his wife Miriam and John Huber, who chairs the Malta Community Chest Fund’s board of administrators.

The MCCF helps finance medical treatment in the UK for dozens of Maltese patients every year.

Apart from meeting and speaking with Maltese patients and their relatives, the president and his wife will also be meeting with Franciscan and Augustinian Sisters hosting some of the Maltese patients.

University pro-rector and Wasteserv chair Frank Bezzina will serve as acting president in Vella’s absence.