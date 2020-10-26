Malta’s head of state has publicly urged the government to do more to protect the country’s environment, warning that the balance between urban and natural spheres is “too close to being jeopardised”.

In a speech on Monday, George Vella called for the government, industry, construction developers and academics to work together to protect the country’s “dwindling natural heritage”.

“I want us to understand that ‘progress’ in the urban environment must not degrade the natural environment,” the president said.

“I am afraid that this balance is too close to being jeopardised, with all the consequences that entails.”

He said that the Environment and Resources Authority, which serves as Malta’s environmental regulator and has its own enforcement unit, had to be “more vigilant” for it to protect “the natural heritage we have left”.

President George Vella delivers his speech. Video: Office of the President

“We must not forget that what happens in our country does not only affect the health and safety of our people,” said the President. “Our behaviour in everyday life – what we eat, what we buy, what we throw away, and the means of transport we choose, have as much impact as big industrial projects.

“We must not forget that, in order to clean the air, reduce drastic climate change, protect wildlife and the oceans, we, all of us, are responsible,” the president said.

“What we destroy today will be lost forever, but what we nurture will continue to bear fruit and give us and those who come after us a better quality of life.”

Vella was delivering a keynote speech at the award ceremony of the annual Buonamico Award, which is now in its fourth year. The award is given to individuals who have significantly contributed to knowledge or management of local biodiversity and environmental resources.

The 2020 award was given to Jennifer Fiorentino and Alfred Micallef. Fiorentino is a science teacher and researcher who specialises in local lichens. Micallef, an educator, was a pioneer in integrating environmental concepts into the primary school curriculum and introduced the Duke of Edinburgh to Malta.

Vella congratulated both recipients for winning the award and said that their work had brought hundreds of students to the natural sciences.

He also thanked the ERA for its work and for having created the Buonamico Award, to honour people who have dedicated their