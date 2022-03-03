President George Vella has described the war in Ukraine as an "atrocious" attack on democracy that has led to an "unacceptable" humanitarian tragedy.

The president, a former Foreign Minister, called for a quick ceasefire but also warned about about the dangers of pacifism in the face of conflict - the idea that war and violence are unjustifiable.

Malta's constitution affirms the island as a neutral state adhering to a policy of non-alignment.

Vella told the World Forum for Culture of Peace that the world was witnessing "an atrocious attack on all notions of democracy, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity".

He characterised the situation as "a complete disregard of agreements and international institutions" and appealed for a quick ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table to find diplomatic solutions.

The "humanitarian tragedy unfolding in front of our eyes in Ukraine is unacceptable", he said.

He went on to say that peace could not be achieved in a world of inequality and added that pacifism is also dangerous.

The second year of the two-day forum organised by the Abdulaziz Saud Albabtain Foundation is being held in Malta this year.

Foundation chairman Abdul Aziz Saud Albabtain said just peace can be achieved with the participation of world leaders and institutions on an international level.

The first session, chaired by President Vella, focused on the role of world leaders.

It was also addressed by the presidents of Albania and Kosovo and the former president of Croatia. They stressed the power of dialogue, and that peace cannot be taken for granted.

The forum was also addressed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdallah Shahid, and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Kuwait, Marzouq Al-Ghanim.