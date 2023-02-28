President George Vella is on a state visit to the Republic of Ireland, accompanied by his wife.

He will be meeting Irish president Michael Higgins, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and other government officials.

He will also greet Maltese cadets undergoing training at Curragh Military Camp and Maltese students at University College Cork.

President Higgins had visited Malta in May last year and was here again in October for the Arraiolos meeting of non-executive presidents of EU member states.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli is accompanying President Vella.

Frank Bezzina will serve as Acting President until the president returns on Saturday.