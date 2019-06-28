President and Mrs George Vella are in London meeting Maltese patients receiving treatment and care in various hospitals. At the moment, there are 58 patients who are undergoing treatment in London hospitals.

Their first visit was to the Great Ormond Street Hospital, where children are receiving treatment for cancer, heart conditions, and other emergency cases. There are more than 40 boys and girls getting treatment at this hospital.

At the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, the President and Mrs Vella met Maltese consultant Ludvic Zrinzo, who has been living and working in London for the past 20 years.

Mr Zrinzo is a specialised consultant in neurology at this hospital, where 30 Maltese patients received treatment this year.

Visiting Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, just outside London, the President and Mrs Vella met patients undergoing leukaemia treatment. Since the beginning of the year, some 20 patients, varying from children to adults, received treatment here.

Here, they had the opportunity to speak with Maltese doctors and nurses working in this hospital.

President Vella praised the dedication shown by surgeons, nurses, and workers and thanked them for their efforts to ensure that Maltese patients received the best care possible.

The President and Mrs Vella will visit more hospitals tomorrow. They will also meet patients and their families currently residing at Puttinu apartments, as well as at the premises of the Franciscan Sisters of Sacred Heart of Jesus in London.