President George Vella and his wife Miriam last week paid an official visit to the Farsons Brewery in Mrieħel.

Dr and Mrs Vella were welcomed by chairman Louis A. Farrugia, CEO Norman Aquilina, executive director Michael Farrugia and company secretary and group HR manager Antoinette Caruana.

After a brief meeting with the senior management team, they were presented with a donation of €25,000 for this year’s L-Istrina campaign.

In a brief address, Dr Vella thanked the management and employees for their donation. He also thanked the management for the invitation to visit such an important and successful enterprise.

“The continued success of this company is in itself proof of the foresight, the professionalism and the high level of management,” he said.

He also appreciated the strong sense of social responsibility that the company has always shown and is still showing.

Mr Farrugia commented: “Our group is strongly committed to its corporate social responsibility and our employees have always responded positively and generously to calls for help.”

The President and Mrs Vella were then given a guided tour around the brewery, where they met several employees at their workplace.