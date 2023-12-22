President George Vella and Mrs Vella visited Bank of Valletta’s head office in Santa Venera to assist in the final phases of the sorting and counting of the money collected through the L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank Campaign.

The L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank Campaign is a complex campaign involving many volunteers, as well as the Malta Community Chest Fund and BOV that sees eco-friendly piggy banks being distributed in all classes in all primary and secondary schools in Malta and Gozo. This campaign aims to encourage the spirit of solidarity in children from a very young age.

“This is just a glimpse into the incredible effort and dedication that hundreds of people put in to arrive to this moment, from designing and producing the piggy banks, distributing them across all schools, promoting the campaign, and then collecting them, before we start sorting and counting the thousands and thousands of coins that are collected,” President Vella said.

“Each and every donation collected, no matter how small, will definitely make a difference in the lives of those who need the Malta Community Chest Fund’s assistance in any way, and Mrs Vella and I wholeheartedly thank all of Malta’s school children, their parents and all the staff at participating schools who help make this campaign a success.”

The president was greeted by BOV CEO Kenneth Farrugia and chief operations officer Ernest Agius. Several of the bank’s executive committee members were also present.

“It is indeed a pleasure to see this campaign reach a milestone 20 years, during which we have presented almost €3 million to L-Istrina from funds collected through the campaign and donations made by the bank,” Farrugia said.

“We are also proud to say that even though we are still sorting and counting the funds, we have already surpassed the amount collected last year, which amount will be announced during the live transmission of L-Istrina.”

All funds collected through this campaign are sorted and counted, and the final sum together with a donation by BOV is presented to the president during the live broadcast of L-Istrina being held at the Kirkop Sports Complex on December 26.