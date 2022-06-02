The façades of Sant’Anton and Verdala palaces were lit in red on Wednesday night in tribute to blood donors and to raise more awareness about the constant need for blood donations.

The façades of these palaces will continue to be lit in red until World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

This year’s theme, chosen by the World Health Organisation, is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.”

The presidency encouraged blood donation and recognises it as an act of solidarity with those in need, it said in a statement.

Photo: Office of the President