The presidential palaces in Valletta, Attard and Verdala are being floodlit in red as a build-up to International Blood Donors Day on June 14.

The initiative was taken by the president to encourage more blood donations and to thank blood donors.

International Blood Donors Day has been marked by the World Health Organisation since 2004.

In a statement, the Office of the President urged other entities to follow-up the initiative.

Some 21,000 blood donations are made in Malta every year.