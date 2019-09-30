The 44th meeting of the year heralded the start of the President’s Cup championship for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2,140m. Yesterday’s programme at the Marsa Racetrack consisted of eight races all for trotters with five of these being heats for class Premier trotters.

From the five class Premier heats 20 trotters made it into the semi-final stage.

In the first heat, the early leader and favourite Visconti (Jesmar Gafà) started to slow down when the front horses turned for their final straight. Visconti was overtaken by French newcomer Vakato (Chris Grech) which sealed its first win in Malta, with Vichenko Chef (Noel Baldacchino) and Un Amour Du Pont (Andrew Farrugia) ending respectively in third and fourth place.

There was a keen tussle between three trotters in the final straight of the second class Premier heat.

It was Ultra De Vindecy (Michael Ellul) which went past the finishing post first by half length from Italian debutante Ulisse d’Asolo (Mark Bonnici) and French Laundry (Charles Camilleri). Until Oaks (Owen Borg) was the last trotter to make it to the semi-final stage from this heat after ending in fourth place.

In the third heat, Up And Go (George Attard) led all the way and past the finishing post first by a length from Ulysse Du Bouchet (P. Galea) and Alain d’Occagnes (Ludvic Ghigo). Swedish newcomer Picasso Tilly (Noel Baldacchino) followed home in that order. It should be noted that earlier this season, Attard’s trotter succeeded in winning the prestigious Tazza l-Kbira competition.

Favourite Stormbringer G.R. (Rodney Gatt) dashed strongly form the outside during the last 300m of the fourth heat and registered its second win in a row from Axel Tilly (Charles Camilleri).

Swedish debutante Udo’s Oiler (David Attard) and Waikiki Man (Jason Vassallo) also obtained a good place.

In the fifth and last heat, Jean Paul Polidano put Urgos Du Cedre in front with a lap to go. The French trotter triumphed after staving off the challenge of Mind Your Face (Clint Vassallo) in the final metres.

Global Oracle (Noel Baldacchino) and Tiuch Green (Joe Farrugia) were the last horses to qualify for the next stage.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held on Friday. The first race should start at 7pm.

Yesterday's winners

Race 1. Class Copper – Capello Vici (Kurt Saliba) – 1.18.6”

Race 2. Class Bronze – Bering Du Quesne (Clint Vassallo) – 1.18”

Race 3. President’s Cup heat, Class Premier – Vakato (Chris Grech) - NTR

Race 4. President’s Cup heat, Class Premier – Ultra De Vindecy (Michael Ellul) – 1.14.9”

Race 5. President’s Cup heat, Class Premier – Up And Go (George Attard) – 1.15.2”

Race 6. President’s Cup heat, Class Premier – Stormbringer G.R. (Rodney Gatt) – 1.14.5”

Race 7. President’s Cup heat, Class Premier – Urgos Du Cedre (Jean Paul Polidano) – 1.15.9”

Race 8. Class Silver – Ivan Pavlov A.T. (George Muscat) – 1.17.3”