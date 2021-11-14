The 37th meeting of the season which was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack heralded the start of the President’s Cup competition.

This championship is open for class Premier trotters and is being organised on a short distance of 2140m. From the four heats, 24 horses made it to the semi-final stage. Yesterday’s card consisted of ten races all for trotters.

In the first class Premier heat, Azur Des Caillons (Oliver Briffa) led all the way and sealed its first win in Malta after sustaining the challenge of Sir Q.C. (Paul Galea) and Onceforall Face (Michael Ellul) in the final metres. Faust Boko (Carl Caruana), High Into The Sky (Jesmar Gafa’) and Pablo Andover (Daniel Hili) also made it to the semifinal stage after obtaining a good place.

The early leader of the second Premier heat, Swedish Global Thunder (Herman McKay) ran out of steam 300m from the end and was outsmarted in the final straight by five trotters.

