Tomorrow

2.30pm The president presides over a press conference to launch the web conference 100 sena mill-Kostituzzjoni tal-1921 at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The president attends and delivers closing remarks at the online seminar ‘Suspended Lives? The long-term effects of COVID-19 across the lifespan’ organised by the Faculty for Social Wellbeing of the University of Malta.

Thursday

10.30am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the George Cross Island Association Malta G.C. Branch at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The president receives a courtesy call by Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

10am The president presides over the web conference 100 sena mill-Kostituzzjoni tal-1921 at San Anton Palace.