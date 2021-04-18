Monday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Malta’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Ambassador designate Lorenzo Vella, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Fr Raymond Gatt, OP, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The president presides over the oath of office of new judges at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

9.30am The president unveils a plaque commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Constitution of Malta at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

Sunday

9.30am The president attends a commemorative service on the occasion of ANZAC Day at Pietà Military Cemetery.

10.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a Mass organised by the Scouts Associa­tion of Malta and the Malta Girl Guides at the Archbishop’s Semi­nary at Tal-Virtù, Rabat.