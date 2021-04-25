Monday

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Board of Administrators of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

10am The president delivers an online lecture at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels (VUB) on the occasion of ‘Diplomacy Days’.

Friday

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Supervisory Board of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.