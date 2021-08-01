Tuesday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Noel Muscat, mayor, and councillors of Swieqi local council at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

12.30pm The president meets Kunsill Reġjonali Nofsinhar president Jesmond Aquilina and mayors of the local councils of the region at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The president and Mrs Vella are presented with an award by Jane Chircop, president of the Malta-India Business Council, at San Anton Palace.

1pm The president and Mrs Vella attend a luncheon hosted by Egyptian Ambassador to Malta Nada Draz.