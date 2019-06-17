Tomorrow

11am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Kummissjoni Interdjoċesana Ambjent at San Anton Palace, Attard.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the George Cross Island Association at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the YMCA Valletta at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by civil society movement Repubblika at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Arabic Culture Information Society at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representative of the National Youth Council at San Anton Palace.

6.45pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a commemorative service marking the 77th anniversary of Operation Pedestal (The Santa Marija Convoy of August 1942) in Valletta.

Wednesday

9.30am The President re ceives a courtesy call by representatives of the Franciscan Welfare Association at San Anton Palace.

11am The President re ceives a courtesy call by representatives of ReLeaf Malta at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9am The President and Mrs Vella attend Pontifical Mass on the occasion of the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Victoria.

11am The President and Mrs Vella attend the Wirja tal-Biedja u Snajja 2019 at Villa Rundle, Victoria.

Saturday

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the solemn procession of the relic and vespers of St Helen at the Collegiate Basilica of St Helen, Birkirkara.