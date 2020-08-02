Tomorrow

9am The President meets Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Evarist Bartolo at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10.30am The President meets Malta’s Ambassador to France Carmelo Inguanez at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Sigmud Mifsud and Paul Borg Bonaci at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The President delivers a keynote speech at the launch of the ‘Post-COVID-19 Project’ by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry Future Focused Think Tank in Valletta.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Board of Administrators of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

11am The President meets Malta’s Ambassador to Andorra Dr Gino Abela at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by Noel Galea Bason at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Red Boys Group at San Anton Palace.

12pm The President meets Malta’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Vanessa Frazier at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Medical Students Association at San Anton Palace.

Friday

1.30pm The President presents the letter of credence to Malta’s Ambassador to Greece Joseph Cuschieri at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend a pontifical Mass celebrating the feast of St Dominic at St Dominic basilica, Valletta.