Monday
9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Reuben Gauci, Malta’s High Commissioner to India, at San Anton Palace, Attard.
Tuesday
10am The president presents letters of credence to George Said Zammit, Malta’s newly-appointed ambassador to Georgia, at San Anton Palace.
2pm The president presents letters of credence to Gordon Pace Bonello, Malta’s newly-appointed ambassador to Serbia, at San Anton Palace.
Sunday
7pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a thanksgiving mass for the gift of priesthood of Fr Roderick Baldacchino at Żejtun parish church.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us