Monday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by Reuben Gauci, Malta’s High Commissioner to India, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The president presents letters of credence to George Said Zammit, Malta’s newly-appointed ambassador to Georgia, at San Anton Palace.

2pm The president presents letters of credence to Gordon Pace Bonello, Malta’s newly-appointed ambassador to Serbia, at San Anton Palace.

Sunday

7pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a thanksgiving mass for the gift of priesthood of Fr Roderick Baldacchino at Żejtun parish church.