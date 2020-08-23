Monday

10am The President receives a courtesy call from Franklin Aquilina, the newly-appointed head of the Representative Office of Malta in Ramallah, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

11.30am The President presents the Letter of Credence to Malta’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Albert Friggieri, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9.30am The President and Mrs Miriam Vella visit the Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara.

Thursday

9.30am The President receives a farewell call from Mark Schapiro, Chargé d’Affaires of the US, at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9.30am The President and Mrs Miriam Vella preside over the launch of the Help Us Help Others campaign in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF), at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Historical Fencing Association at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Supervisory Council of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.