Monday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by the Ambassador of Malta to Turkey, Brigadier Carmelo Vassallo at San Anton Palace in Attard.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of The Simon Schembri Blue Light Foundation at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Local Council Association at San Anton Palace

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Ambassador of Malta to the Holy See, Frank Zammit at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella receive a courtesy call by the Team 9.30 from Mellieħa parish at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by the Maltese Canadian Youth Ambassador from Canada, Jason Borg at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Remax Group at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Bishop of the Prelature of Santiago Apostol de Huancané, Peru, Mgr Giovanni Cefai at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Mapfre MSV’s chief executive officer David Curmi and chief officer Norman Mifsud at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Malta Medicines Authority in San Ġwann.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Bishop of Garissa in Kenya, Mgr Joseph Alessandor and Fr Hayden Williams at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the launching of the journal Bulletin of the Entomological Society of Malta – Volume 10 edited by David Mifsud at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Anthony Borg Barthet.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives from Għaqda Nisa Laburisti.

Friday

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by the chairman of BOV Taddeo Scerri and chief executive officer Mario Mallia at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the chairperson of the Administrative Board of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF), Marlene Mizzi.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Commissioner for Laws, Dr Antonio Mizzi at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President and Mrs Vella attend Mass marking the feast of St Jeanne Jugan, founder of the Little Sisters of the Poor at their Home in Ħamrun.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a Pontifical Mass celebrated by Mgr Giovanni Cefai, Bishop of the Prelature of Santiago Apostol de Huancané, Peru at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

Saturday

9am The President leaves Malta for Poland for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of World War II.

Sunday

12pm The President attends a commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of WWII at Piłsudski Square in Warsaw.