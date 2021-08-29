Monday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Sein Chew, Honorary Consul for Malta in Hong Kong, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The president visits the restoration works at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta.

Thursday

10am The president receives a farewell call by Brigette Curmi, Ambassador of France to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

10am The president is presented with a copy of the Mediterranean Information Office (MIO) journal, Sustainable Mediterranean 78 on Climate Change, by Vanya Walker-Leigh at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Saturday

6.30pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a solemn mass marking the 100 years from the Coronation of ‘Marija Bambina’ at the Senglea Basilica.

Sunday

10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella are presented with a donation in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) organised by the Naxxar local council in Naxxar.