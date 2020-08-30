Tomorrow

Noon The President receives a farewell call by Tunisian Ambassador Zyed Bouzouita at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9am The President is interviewed on the programme Ras imb Ras.

Noon The President holds a conference call with Malta’s Ambassador to Germany Giovanni Xuereb.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Gozo Business Chamber at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) in Marsa.

Friday

10am The President meets Malta’s Ambassador to Japan André Spiteri at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President receives a courtesy call by Minister for Social Accommodation Roderick Galdes at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President inaugurates the Japan Arts Festival at the Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC), Valletta.

Saturday

10am The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of the book Il-Ħajja u l-Istorja ta’ Dun Anġ Seychell in Żejtun.

Sunday

10am The President and Mrs Vella are presented with a donation organised by the Naxxar local council in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) in Naxxar.