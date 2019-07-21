Tomorrow

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call from representatives of the ADHD Malta (Support Group) at The Palace, Valletta.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call from representatives of the Life Network Foundation Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call from representatives of the Għaqda tal-Malti Università 1931 at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President receives a courtesy call from the Ambassador of Germany to Malta, Walter Haϐmann at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call from the President of the Malta-Japan Chamber of Commerce, Anthony Micallef at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call from representatives of Remax Group at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call from Maltese emigrants on holiday in Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President receives a courtesy call from representatives of the Akkademja tal-Malti at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

9.30am The President visits the General Workers’ Union in Valletta.

Friday

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call from representatives of the Manchester United Supporters Club at San Anton Palace, Attard.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call from the chairman of Bajada New Energy, Mark Bajada at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call from representatives of Kite Group at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call from a delegation of Caritas Foundation, Oasi, Assoċjazzjoni tal-Psikjatri and Aġenzija Sedqa at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Saturday

11am The President attends the Share the Vision, the University of Malta Student Organisations and Representatives Convention 2019, at the University of Malta Campus in Valletta.

9pm The President and Mrs Vella attend an instrument and vocal band programme organised by the Socjetà Santa Marija and King George V Band, marking the occasion of the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mqabba.