Monday

10am The president receives a courtesy call by Carmelo Spiteri at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The president receives a courtesy call by Omar Grech at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of AASK Enterprise Ltd at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The president receives a courtesy call by Yassine El Oued, Ambassador of Tunisia to Malta, at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The president meets with the Malta Broadcasting Authority, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit Palazzo Falson in Mdina.

6pm The president presides over the annual general meeting of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

10am The president presents the letter of credence to Marisa Farrugia, Malta’s new Ambassador to Poland, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The president receives a courtesy call by Ronald Micallef, Ambassador of Malta to Ethiopia, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9.30am The president receives a courtesy call by representatives of the K9 Search and Rescue Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella preside over the commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the Sta Maria Convoy organised by the Royal Naval Association (Malta Branch) in Valletta.