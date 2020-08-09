Monday

3.30pm The President meets Marlene Bonnici, Permanent Representative of Malta at the Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Franklin Aquilina, the newly-appointed Head of Malta Representation in Ramallah, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President presents the Letter of Credence to Simon Pullicino as Malta’s Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9am The President presides over the oath-taking of Acting Ombudsman, Charles Messina, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10.30am The President presents the Letter of Credence to Patrick Cole as Malta’s Ambassador to the State of Israel, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Saturday

9am The President and Mrs Vella attend a Pontifical Mass of the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Victoria.

11am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Wirja tal-Biedja u Snajja 2020 at Villa Rundle in Victoria.

4pm The President and Mrs Vella visit Tempus Fugit, an exhibition by Atelier Nineteen at the Gozitano Agricultural Village in Xewkija.