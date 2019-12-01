Tomorrow

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Keith Azzopardi, Ambassador of Malta to the United States at Sant’Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

9am The President receives a courtesy call by Muhammad Hassan, High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at Sant’Anton Palace, Attard.

8.30pm The President presides over the Premju Nazzjonali Ħaddiema tas-Sena 2019 at the Radisson Blue Resort and Spa, Mellieħa.

Thursday

9am The President presides over the oath-taking of Acting Ombudsman Charles Messina at Sant’Anton Palace, Attard.

9.45am The President is presented with Letters of Credence by Ebelyne Togbé-Olory, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin, at Sant’Anton Palace, Attard.

10.40am The President is presented with Letters of Credence by Slavko Matanovic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, at Sant’Anton Palace, Attard.

5pm The President attends the Winter Arts Exhibition 2019 in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation organised by the Mater Dei Hospital Strina Fund Raising Committee at Mater Dei Hospital.

Friday

9am The President attends Mass held for schoolchildren at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by chairman and representatives of Fondazione Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice at Sant’Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President presides over the launch of B’Tal-Linja għall-Istrina in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at the Malta Public Transport Floriana depot.

6pm The President presides over the unveiling ceremony of a monument commemorating the Malta Union of Teachers’ centenary at the Mall Gardens, Floriana.

8pm The President attends the Armed Forces of Malta band’s annual concert in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Paul, Mdina.

Saturday

7pm The President attends the Republic Day concert held in Independence Square, Victoria, Gozo.

10.30am The President delivers a keynote speech at the ‘Integrated Democratic Europe Simulation’ organised by Young European Federalists (JEF) Malta held at AX The Palace hotel, Tas-Sliema.

Sunday

10.30am The President attends the ‘Santa Swim’ yearly event held in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana.