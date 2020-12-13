Monday

1pm The president presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Constitutional Reform at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella preside over the Papa Ġwanni XXIII Premju għat-Tjubija award-giving ceremony at San Anton Palace.

2pm The president holds a conference call with Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Malta.

5pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella are interviewed on the programme Dak li Jgħodd at One Studios, Marsa.

Wednesday

9.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit the Malta Business Registry (MBR) Christmas Market in Żejtun.

1pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit the Gozitano Agricultural Village in Xewkija.

Thursday

9.15am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend a celebration of Holy Mass on the occasion of the feast of the patron saint of lawyers, St Ivo, at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

11.15am The president is presented with a painting by the Federation for Hunting and Conservation - Malta (FKNK) at San Anton Palace.

2pm The president presides over a meeting of the Supervisory Council of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) at San Anton Palace.

Friday

11am The president receives a courtesy call by Aaron Busuttil and Kevin Attard at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

10.30am The president and Mrs Miriam Vella visit the Feeding Communities at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

7pm The president and Mrs Miriam Vella attend the Republic Day Concert in Independence Square in Victoria.