Tomorrow

9am The President and Mrs Vella visit the counting process of the BOV Piggy Bank Campaign in aid of L-Istrina 2019, at the BOV head office in Santa Venera.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of GreenPak Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by a delegation from the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the annual Christmas reception organised by Hospice Malta at Hub 22, Balzan.

Tuesday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella visit Farsons Group, Mrieħel.

12.45pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the annual Chairman’s lunch organised by Vassallo Group at the Casino Maltese, Valletta.

4pm The President and Mrs Vella visit an exhibition of crib, organised by the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju – Malta, at Palazzo Ferreria, Valletta.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella visit Gozo in connection with l-Istrina 2019 activities.

Thursday

2.30pm The President and Mrs Vella exchange New Year’s greetings with dignitaries at the Palace, Valletta.

6.45pm The President and Mrs Vella participate in the activities of Milied Flimkien 2019 at Jean De Valette Square, Valletta.

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception organised by the Malta Developers Association at Montekristo Estates, Ħal Farruġ.

Friday

9.30am The President attends a reception hosted by the Minister for Energy and Water Management at Barriera Wharf, Valletta.

11am The President and Mrs Vella preside over the opening of the Christmas Market at the President’s Kitchen Garden, Attard.

Sunday

11.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of Flimkien għall-Istrina, organised by Għaqda Banda Żejtun and Socjetà Mużikali Beland, Żejtun.

5.45pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Grand Menora Lighting organised by the Chabad of Malta Foundation, next to the House of Representatives, Valletta.