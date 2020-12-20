Monday

9am The President and Mrs Vella are presented with a filigree ship as a donation for L-Istrina, by John Paul Abela, Alan Busuttil, Kevin Attard and Pia Busuttil at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit an art exhibition by Francesca Attard and Mark Muscat, entitled The Way to Realism, at Casino Notabile, Rabat.

Noon The President and Mrs Vella present medical equipment, in the name of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, to the Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo, at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a performance of Christmas carols by the children’s choir of the Romanian Orthodox Church, at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by officials of the Association of Catering Establishments at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Vassallo Group at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President and Mrs Vella visit the Illuminated Trail at Gianpula, l/o Rabat.

Wednesday

11am The President and Mrs Vella visit Farsons Group in Mrieħel.

Thursday

11.30am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Kirkop Complex, venue of L-Istrina 2020.

Saturday

Noon The President and Mrs Vella open L-Istrina, a 12-hour television mara­thon organised by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, aired on all TV channels from St Benedict’s College in Kirkop.