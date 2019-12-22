Tomorrow

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella visit a cribs exhibition organised by the Għaqda Wirjiet San Ġużepp Ħaddiem in Birkirkara.

11.15am The President and Mrs Vella participate in the programme Sa Nofsinhar on TVM.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Historical Association at San Anton Palace in Attard.

Tuesday

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend Christmas Mass at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9am The President visits the fifth edition of ‘Polrun’ in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at Kennedy Grove.

12pm The President and Mrs Vella open L-Istrina, a 12-hour television marathon organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, aired on all TV channels at St Benedict’s College, Kirkop.

Friday

6pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Taxi Charity Ride Christmas Party for children residing in homes at the Splash and fun Water Park in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Saturday

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception organised by the Soċjetà Mużikali Beland in Żejtun.

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by the Commissioner of Police at the Malta Police Officers’ Mess in Floriana.

Sunday

11.30am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Thomas Christmas Charity Swim organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, in Sliema.